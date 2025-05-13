Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 7: Tina Unable To Meet Expectations; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Will You Let Me Join Your Band? / Get Rid of Her Immediately,’ Lilisa resumes her Noble Maiden goals and is scouted for the student council. She is startled when Tina Isemi, the vice president, seems to recognize her and later catches her practicing guitar.

Tina admits she saw the concert and asks to join the band, hoping to gain real confidence. Meanwhile, Otoha reunites with Tamaki Shiraya, a famous bassist, who agrees to join only if Lilisa proves herself in a battle of the bands.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 7 will show Lilisa frustrated as she juggles improving her guitar to meet Tamaki’s standards while also mentoring Tina, who struggles to keep up. With the live battle approaching, Lilisa begins considering removing Tina due to her slow progress.

However, Tina’s determination and hidden drive may shift Lilisa’s perspective as they inch closer to the performance. The group’s unity and individual growth will be tested under pressure. The episode may also introduce some new rivals for the band.

As per the official website, Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 7 is titled ‘I Want to Change Myself…! / Handle This Much, You Amateur.’ The episode will premiere on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. In Japan, it will air on JNN (TBS) and be available on streaming platforms including d Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, and Bandai Channel.

For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 7 can be streamed on HIDIVE with a subscription. Meanwhile, audiences in Southeast Asia can access the series through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, offering convenient regional availability

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

