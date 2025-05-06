Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 6 Introduces The Next Band Members; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘My Heart is Racing ♡ / Whip Yours Out, Too!,’ Red Familia’s weak rehearsal frustrates Lilisa and Otoha, but Uekusa's humiliation by rival Jun Ishitani spurs them to perform at full power. At the concert, Lilisa and Otoha push the pace, energizing the symphonic band and drawing a crowd.

Ishitani tries to scout them afterward, though Lilisa declines. Alice sees the performance and confronts Lilisa, who pleads for secrecy. Back home, Alice questions her stepmother and grows disturbed by her cryptic response.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 6 will follow Lilisa as she returns to school still caught up in the post-performance excitement. She will encounter Tina Isemi, the student council vice president known as the “Prince of Sakuragokoro.”

Tina will reveal that she had seen Lilisa perform. Meanwhile, Otoha will be approached by her childhood friend, Tamaki Shiraya, a virtuoso guitarist, who invites her to form a new band. Given the series’ artwork, these new characters appear to be the next members of Otoha and Lilisa’s band.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 6 will be titled ‘Won’t You Let Me Join the Band…? / Ditch Him Right Now.’ It is set to broadcast in Japan on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST on the JNN network, also known as TBS. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version via HIDIVE.

Meanwhile, viewers in Southeast Asia will be able to watch Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 6 through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, where the series is accessible for regional streaming. Availability may vary slightly depending on local platforms and time zones.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

