BABYMONSTER to honour 2NE1 by performing their songs on debut world tour; members picked tracks

BABYMONSTER is to pay tribute to popular second-gen K-pop girl group 2NE1 in their debut world tour. Their HELLO MONSTERS tour will commence from the Seoul leg on January 25th and 26th KST at KSPO Dome. The group confirmed their performance of a medley of songs by 2NE1. With the K-pop group having a reputation for good covers of songs, the fans are eagerly looking forward to them covering their sunbaenim's (senior) popular tracks.

The seven-member girl group, consisting of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, will be showcasing high-energy acts, including top-notch band performances of their released songs and some of 2NE1's hits. As per YG Entertainment, the BABYMONSTER members have themselves picked the songs they want to perform in front of the audience in their concert. This homage is their way of expressing their love towards their predecessors.

This is not the first time the rookie K-pop group will be performing 2NE1 songs. Previously, the girls gained widespread attention for their dance performance on 2NE1's mashup track during their pre-debut era. Even the fan-edited versions of the video had about 44 million views, which is an impressive number for a to-be-debuted group. They might re-perform those songs or opt for other songs of 2NE1 for their performance this time.

Hopes for an electrifying act by BABYMONSTER are high among fans. The members have proved their charisma and amazing stage presence on numerous occasions and expectations are high for their live concert. They are currently in the final stages of practicing and improving their performance to perfection, as per YG Entertainment. The group might be preparing to take the concert attendees on an exclusive ride of entertaining acts and events. It is sure to be a memorable experience for the fans.

BABYMONSTER will launch a 14-city, 23-show world tour after their Seoul concert, visiting the US, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and more. This global journey marks a significant milestone, strengthening their bond with fans worldwide and solidifying their presence on the international music scene.

