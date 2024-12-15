Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun’s Check In Hanyang announces change in broadcast time; SEE character posters

Check In Hanyang is an upcoming South Korean series that follows the story of the interns of Joseon's largest inn and how they are dedicated to serving each customer. However, the broadcast time of the show has been changed by the production team. Moreover, new character stills have been released showcasing their dynamic personalities.

On December 13, 2024, the production team of Check In Hanyang, Channel A has announced a change in the scheduled broadcast time. Originally set to air at 7:50 p.m. KST, the show will now premiere in a later time slot. Starting from its debut, the series will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST. The show is set to premiere on December 21, 2024.

Moreover, character posters of the show have been released featuring the lead characters. The newly unveiled posters, styled as inn welcome kits, spotlight the unique traits and aspirations of the "Trouble 4."

Lee Eun Ho played by Bae In Hyuk, a prince hiding his identity, has a key that reads, “How impudent! I told you not to act recklessly,” reflecting his royal demeanor. Hong Duk Soo played by Kim Ji Eun, disguised as a man to uncover her father’s death, boldly declares, “The man Hong Duk Soo! My goal is Yongcheonru.” Cheon Jun Hwa played Jung Gun Joo, an heir learning responsibility, carrying the phrase, “Let us sail together and cross the storm.” Ko Soo Ra played by Jaechan values justice, with his key stating, “But that is not right!”

Advertisement

The plot of Check In Hanyang centers around Yongcheonru, the grandest guesthouse in Joseon, where four interns with hidden agendas begin their journey. Lee Eun, a prince in disguise, works under the name Lee Eun Ho. Hong Deok Soo, a woman posing as a man, dreams of becoming the general manager.

Chun Jun Hwa, the heir to Yongcheonru, is reluctantly forced into the internship by his father. Go Soo Ra, seeking to restore his family’s honor, hopes to earn a permanent position. As they navigate the challenges of their roles, the interns develop unexpected friendships while working at the prestigious inn.

The cast of the show is led by Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, and DKZ’s Jaechan, who will be playing the main roles. The rest of the supporting cast of the show includes Han Jae Suk, Lee Ho Won, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon and more. Directed by Myung Hyun Woo and written by Park Hyun Jin, the show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes and will premiere on December 21, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi and Kim Yun Seok portray all-too-relatable father-son rift in About Family poster; SEE