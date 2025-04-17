Friendly Rivalry's Hyeri expresses concern over illegal ticket sales of her fan meetings: 'Very upset and sorry...'

Hyeri is set to hold two special fan meetings to celebrate her 15 years in the entertainment industry. It will be her first ever solo meet with the fans, creating an exciting experience for both the singer-actor and her fans. However, unwanted issues surrounding the ticket purchase process have caused frustration and disappointment. On April 16, Hyeri and her agency addressed the ongoing concerns of ticket resale through illicit means, as reported by K-media outlet Insight.

Actress Hyeri took to a fan communication platform to react to the issue, stating, "This is my first time experiencing something like this, so I was really flustered and surprised." She also mentioned initially being overjoyed about both of her fan meetings getting sold out in no time, but later realising the foul play. The Friendly Rivalry star said, "At first, I was happy when I heard that it sold out in one minute, but when I looked at the situation, I saw that there were many people who booked tickets through illegal means and then resold them."

She also apologized to the fans for the inconvenience caused, writing "I'm so upset and sorry." The 15th anniversary event is set to be held on June 7 at the ECC Samsung Hall in Seoul and its tickets were sold on April 14. However, with the ticket scalping issue coming to light, Hyeri's agency Sublime Artist Agency presented a statement, stressing on the need to buy tickets only from authentic sites. They mentioned, "The 2025 Hyeri Fanmeeting Tour: Welcome to Hyeri’s Studio in Seoul is sold exclusively through Ticketlink. Tickets are not available through any other channels.”

They further stated, “Tickets purchased through unofficial channels, including personal transfers, secondhand trading, or resale websites, cannot be canceled or refunded.” Hyeri also warned fans regarding the consequences of illegal ticket purchase, mentioning, “Buying tickets from someone else is strictly prohibited,” and explained, “If the person entering the fan meeting is not the same as the person who booked the ticket, entry will be denied.” Revealing her concern regarding the fans, she wrote, “It would be heartbreaking if someone made it all the way to the venue but couldn’t come in,” indicating strict ID checks.

