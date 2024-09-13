Super Junior’s Sungmin and his wife Kim Sa Eun become parents to a son after 10 years of marriage

Super Junior member Sungmin and his wife Kim Sa Eun are embarking on a new beginning. The couple have officially become parents to their first child, a son. Back in 2014, they tied the knot through a private winter wedding ceremony.

On September 13, a representative from SM Entertainment announced, “Sungmin and his wife welcomed a baby boy today.” The couple got married back in 2014 so this is their first child. Previously, in July, the Super Junior member announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child, sharing excitement, joy, gratitude, and anticipation.

Congratulations to the couple and their new family!

Back in 2014, Sungmin became the first Super Junior member to tie the knot. On December 13, 2014, he married his wife Kim Sa Eun through a private ceremony at The Raum in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The couple first met in 2013 while starring as the male and female leads in the musical The Three Musketeers. Shortly after, they started dating. In September 2014, Super Junior’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship.

Lee Sungmin is a popular South Korean singer who is a member of the 2nd generation legendary K-pop boy band Super Junior. On November 6, 2005, he debuted with the group’s first single Twins (Knock Out) alongside bandmates Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

Han Geng, Kibum, and Kangin were also part of the original lineup before parting ways with the group in 2011, 2015, and 2019, respectively.

Sungmin is assigned as the lead vocalist and lead dancer of Super Junior. He is also a part of the group’s many sub-units - Super Junior-H, Super Junior-M, and Super Junior-T.

On November 22, 2019, he debuted as a soloist with his first mini-album Orgel. Most recently, on August 22, 2024, he released a new solo digital single titled YO.YO.YO.

Meanwhile, his wife Kim Sa Eun is a musical actress and model. She was also a member of the K-pop group BANANA GIRL before pursuing an acting career. She has appeared in films like The Youth (2014) and The Russian Novel (2013).

