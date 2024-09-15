Happy Felix Day: Exploring top iconic moments of Stray Kids’ member, including God’s Menu's verse to thanking fan in deep voice

Stray Kids' Felix Lee is renowned for his distinctive husky vocals, which give the group's music a unique edge. The now 24-year-old Korean-Australian artist is also close friends with Enhypen’s Jake. Besides his talent as an idol, Felix has a keen interest in songwriting and is affectionately known as the group's "sunshine" for his bright and positive personality. Aside from his unique voice, Felix is renowned among fans and fellow idols for being one of the sweetest people on earth—perhaps even sweeter than the brownies he bakes.

As a key member of Stray Kids, Felix has played a crucial role in their chart-topping success and has become a cherished figure among their fans, known as Stays. His commitment to his craft, magnetic charisma, and unwavering determination have established him as one of K-pop’s most beloved stars. Today, we're celebrating his birthday by highlighting some of his most iconic moments.

Felix’s iconic verse in God’s Menu

God’s Menu stands out as one of Stray Kids’ most iconic songs, with the members themselves acknowledging its importance in their career. Beyond its catchy DU DU DU DU DU DU chorus and famous choreography, Felix’s line in the song is especially memorable. His famous line, “Cookin' like a chef I'm a 5-star Michelin,” delivered with a deep, classy voice, has become one of his most iconic moments in the song.

Deep voiced thank you

During a fan interaction event where all the Stray Kids members were engaging with their fans, a fan pointed out to Felix, "Felix, your shoelaces are untied." Felix responded with a sweet smile and his signature deep voice, saying, "Thank you."

His smooth reply, combined with his chic outfit and striking blue hair, sent fans into a frenzy, making the video go viral. Even KARA's Seungyeon who is an idok herself became a fan after seeing the video. She shared on I'm Gyuri's YouTube Channel that she was instantly captivated by Felix’s distinct voice and charisma.

When Felix became youngest member to join UNICEF's honors club

On January 4, the Korean Committee for UNICEF announced that Felix donated 100 million won (approximately 76,500 USD) to the organization. This donation made him the youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club and the first to join in 2024. Known for his dedication to charitable work, Felix has consistently led donation efforts for underprivileged communities. In this instance, his contribution is aimed at helping children in Laos who are struggling with physical development issues due to inadequate water sanitation and nutrition.

Felix shared that he decided to make this donation because he wanted to give back the love and support he has received. He expressed his hope that the children in Laos, who face challenges due to polluted water, poor sanitation, and inadequate nutrition, will grow up healthy and thrive in a safer environment in the new year.

In March 2023, Felix was appointed as a member of Save the Children’s Honors Club in recognition of his ongoing philanthropic efforts. To celebrate his birthday, Felix began making recurring donations to Save the Children starting in 2020.

The Blonde Guy from Stray Kids

The MTV VMAs 2023 turned out to be a memorable night for K-pop fans, with Stray Kids taking home the first award of the evening for Best K-pop with their dynamic performance. Among the thrilling acts, Stray Kids' Felix stole the spotlight, gaining widespread recognition and earning the nickname “The Blonde Guy from Stray Kids.” Stray Kids clinched the coveted Best K-pop award for their song S-Class at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. Their unforgettable performance further cemented their global impact in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark on the event.

Iconic Lollapalloza’s style

Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 was the moment Felix truly embodied his rock-star persona. With his striking lightning-white blonde hair styled in flowing locks and tiny twist braids, paired with a stunning white LV vest, he looked like a Greek god on stage. Throughout the performance, Felix showcased his vocal versatility, seamlessly transitioning from his signature deep tones to more energized octaves to pump up the crowd. A standout moment came during the performance of Charmer, when Felix dramatically whipped the sleeves of his vest around, giving the audience a glimpse of his abs and muscles, which drove the crowd wild and visibly shocked his bandmate, Han.

Perhaps due to the sweltering Chicago heat, Felix frequently drenched himself in water, adding a glowing, dripping aura to his onstage presence. This electrifying performance made him a top trending topic across social media and, more importantly, set a new standard for K-pop artists, showcasing how to fully embrace their rock-star personas on stage.

Chuseok chaos

During Chuseok 2022, Stray Kids' Felix and Han delivered an unforgettable, laugh-out-loud moment at the group's festive celebrations. Dressed in pastel hanboks, the members fully embraced the traditional Korean harvest festival with their signature flair. However, their Chuseok special content took a hilarious turn when they played Yutnori, a classic Korean board game, with a unique twist: English words were strictly off-limits.

The penalty for breaking the rule was a game-changer, and as the game progressed, it quickly became apparent how challenging this restriction was for the members. Their attempts to navigate the game while avoiding English words led to plenty of humorous moments and added to the evening’s entertainment.

The chaos reached its peak when Lee Know’s team was performing exceptionally well. During a critical moment, Lee Know accidentally said "Okay" while preparing for his turn, causing the opposing team to erupt in celebration. This slip-up was Felix’s breaking point. Overwhelmed by the restriction of not being able to use English, Felix humorously threw in the towel.

His dramatic outburst, “I’m not gonna play anymore! I can’t do this anymore! No more! I can’t do this anymore!” had fans in stitches. The editors captured the moment perfectly, adding playful commentary on Felix’s struggle and highlighting his frustration with the "Korean only" rule.

But the fun didn’t stop there. The game took another comedic turn when leader Bangchan, who’s Australian, instinctively shouted “Fighting” (or “Hwaiting,” a Korean term for encouragement) to rally his team. This seemingly innocent expression of support became another close call with disaster. Han, brimming with energy and frustration, jumped up to remind his beloved Chan hyung that "Fighting" is indeed an English word. In a fit of both exasperation and amusement, Han even spelled out the word with exaggerated effort, while the rest of the team, including Bangchan, couldn’t contain their laughter.

Getting birthday wishes from Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman was one of the trailblazing actors who helped bring Marvel superheroes to the big screen when Marvel Comics began its push into feature films in the early 2000s. In 2021, Jackman’s name trended after fans saw him wish Felix of the K-pop group Stray Kids a happy birthday on Instagram. Recently, Jackman has become more involved in the K-pop world, in part due to his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star, Ryan Reynolds, who has contributed to this unexpected crossover.

In 2021, Stray Kids' official Instagram account shared a post celebrating Felix’s birthday. Below the caption, Hugh Jackman joined in with his own birthday wishes for the then 21-year-old K-pop artist.

