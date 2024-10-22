BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s solo comeback song Mantra grabs 98th spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart; Know Global 200 positions

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her much-anticipated comeback with a new single titled Mantra and took the world by storm. Soon after its release, the song managed to grab top positions on various local and international charts. In a recent update, the song went on to debut in the Billboard Hot 100 chart and took the 98th position.

On October 22, 2024, Billboard announced the chart updates for this week and revealed the chart positions of various songs. BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s recently released single titled Mnatra has managed to make its debut on the Hot 100 chart and grab the 98 spot. It is the first time for the artist to chart on the Hot 100 for a solo song. Previously, her collaboration song One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp entered the chart.

Moreover, Mantra took the third spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and it also ranked second on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song has been garnering immense popularity from fans and non-fans alike for its catchy tune. The song also topped the iTunes chart in 47 different countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, the Philippines, and more.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO.

The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

