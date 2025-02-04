BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces first solo Asia fanmeet tour LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION; AMORTAGE 4-song track list OUT

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is on a roll, showering her fans with exciting updates one after another. On February 4, 2025, her newly established agency, BLISSOO, made a thrilling announcement that Jisoo is set to entertain audiences on her first-ever solo fan meeting tour across Asia. Titled LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!, the anticipated event will take her to multiple countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

While fans are eager to secure their tickets, the agency has yet to release ticketing details, which will be available soon through the JISOO app, an exclusive platform she recently introduced for her supporters. The official schedule, including specific dates and venues, is still under wraps, adding to the anticipation among BLINKs.

This major announcement comes shortly after the revelation of Jisoo’s long-awaited solo comeback album, AMORTAGE. Dropping on February 4, the album marks her return to the music scene nearly two years after her solo debut. Jisoo has officially dropped the tracklist for AMORTAGE, confirming the four songs included in the album: Earthquake, Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs & Kisses. Alongside this reveal, she also unveiled a stunning new title poster for Earthquake. In the poster, Jisoo looks mesmerizing with her long, curly hair.

While fans were thrilled about the new music, many expressed disappointment upon learning that the album only consists of four songs, with a total runtime of just 12 minutes and 14 seconds. Despite the excitement surrounding the midnight release of the full tracklist, the album’s brief length left some BLINKs wanting more.

However, the news of Jisoo’s upcoming fan meet tour has managed to uplift spirits, providing fans with another reason to look forward to 2025. With the promise of live interactions, special performances, and memorable moments, LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION! is shaping up to be a dream come true for many.

As the countdown begins, fans and netizens have taken to social media platforms to express their overwhelming happiness and excitement. Online fan communities are flooded with posts, hashtags, and celebratory messages dedicated to Jisoo. Many are sharing their thoughts on her new look, praising her visuals and discussing potential themes of the upcoming album.