BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s AMORTAGE album raises eyebrows with limited 4-song tracklisting; launches special app

After nearly two years of waiting, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is finally set to make her solo comeback with the album AMORTAGE. However, fans were left underwhelmed upon discovering that the album consists of only four tracks, with a total runtime of just 12 minutes and 14 seconds. While the full tracklist will be officially unveiled on February 4 at midnight, the revelation of the album’s short length has sparked disappointment among BLINKs who had been eagerly waiting for new music from the K-pop star.

Many fans expected a more extensive tracklist, especially considering that fellow BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie released debut studio albums featuring 12 to 15 songs. Given the long gap since Jisoo’s first solo release, supporters hoped for at least six new songs, making the four-track album feel somewhat insufficient to them.

Jisoo made her anticipated solo debut in March 2023 with the single album ME, which included just two songs: Flower and All Eyes On Me. Despite the limited number of tracks, the album was well received, with Flower becoming a global hit. Fans, however, expected her to return with a more substantial offering this time around, making the four-track announcement a letdown for many.

Despite the initial disappointment, there is good news for BLINKs, Jisoo is said to have been already working on her next album, which she promises will feature even more songs. The singer personally selected tracks for AMORTAGE that align with the album’s specific theme and concept, intending for fans to experience the music as a complete journey from start to finish.

Unlike her fellow BLACKPINK members, Jisoo has been juggling multiple projects alongside her music career. In the past year, she has been actively involved in three major acting ventures: two dramas and a film. Her upcoming zombie-comedy film Newtopia is set to premiere on Coupang Play on February 7, while her awaited big-screen debut in Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint will hit theaters in the summer of 2025. Additionally, her drama Boyfriend on Demand is expected to be released later this year. With such a packed schedule, Jisoo found it challenging to dedicate herself fully to her solo music. However, she has reassured fans through platforms like Bubble that she is committed to releasing more music in the future.

Jisoo’s AMORTAGE will be released on various streaming platforms in partnership with Warner Records on February 14. Following her release, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to drop her highly anticipated full-length album ALTER EGO on February 28, with Jennie’s solo comeback following shortly after on March 7. Once the members complete their individual promotions, BLACKPINK is expected to make a group comeback in May 2025, an announcement that has heightened excitement among fans.

In another unexpected development, Jisoo has also launched her own mobile application, JISOO, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. While its purpose remains unclear, fans speculate that the app could serve as a platform for updates, exclusive content, album sales, or even a schedule tracker for Jisoo’s upcoming activities.