BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to make her long awaited solo debut? YG Entertainment releases official statement

On January 2nd, YG Entertainment announced, " BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently accelerating the recording of a solo album." YG Entertainment added, "Amidst the busy schedule of the world tour since last year, in order to keep the promise with fans, we have finished taking photos for the jacket and have been working on music in our spare time. We will come back soon with good news."

With this, Jisoo will make her solo debut as the last member of BLACKPINK, following Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Currently, BLACKPINK is conducting the largest world tour done by any K-pop girl group. Starting with the concert in Seoul last October, BLACKPINK members held North American concerts, seven cities and a European tour. Starting this year, they will perform in parts of Asia.

BLACKPINK's solo endeavors:

In the past few years, each member of BLACKPINK, except Jisoo, had made their solo debut and received a lot of love from fans and non-fans too. Starting with Jennie, then Rosé and last was Lisa. Many fans waited for years regarding Jisoo’s solo debut and now that has been confirmed, we cannot wait to see Jisoo as a solo artist. She had previously made her acting debut in the historic drama Snowdrop starring Jung Hae In and more. Her acting in the drama received critical appreciation and support.

BLACKPINK's achievement:

According to the '2022 Album Sales Review' released by Circle Chart, BLACKPINK’s 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' has sold about 2.82 million copies. At the time of its release, it sold 2,141,281 copies in a day and a half, becoming the first K-pop girl group to become a 'double million seller'. It is worth looking forward to achieving the 'Triple Million Seller' as it continues to rise steadily along with the world tour. This is one of the many achievements BLACKPINK has achieved through the BORN PINK project. It was a meaningful year that once again confirmed the potential of 'Another Class' BLACKPINK, such as high-quality music that painted the team's unique identity even more deeply, a stronger influence in the global pop market, and the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK's rumor:

Regarding the rumors of BLACKPINK’s transfer, YG Entertainment said on December 30th, "The rumor that BLACKPINK is transferring to The Black Label is groundless" and said, "There is still a contract with BLACKPINK." On this day, a media outlet reported that BLACKPINK will join 'The Black Label' after the contract with YG Entertainment ends. The media claimed that earlier this year, BLACKPINK and THEBLACKLABEL had already discussed the transfer.

Recently, BIGBANG’s Taeyang left YG Entertainment and joined THEBLACKLABEL. As a result, Blackpink also drew great attention, asking if they were following the path of the sun. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, which debuted in August 2016, is a 4-member girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. BLACKPINK has released several hit songs and has grown into a global artist representing K-pop along with BTS.

Jennie:

Jennie released SOLO in November 2018 as the first runner of BLACKPINK’s solo project. SOLO was praised for its beautiful introductory chords, concise melody lines, and direct and honest lyrics that express the dignified aspect of not being entangled in sadness even after a breakup. As a BLACKPINK member and solo artist, Jennie's global influence was strong. At the time of its release, SOLO dominated the real-time, daily, and weekly charts of major music sites in Korea. In addition, overseas, it has achieved No. 1 on iTunes in 40 regions, No. 1 on the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart for the first time as a Korean female soloist, and Top 10 on the U.S. iTunes. Jennie's solo song SOLO surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. This is the first time that a song by a Korean solo artist has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. Jenny's 'SOLO' surpassed Psy's 'Gangnam Style' in October last year and became the most streamed song by a Korean solo singer.

Rosé:

Rosé was the second BLACKPINK member to debut solo after Jennie. His first solo single 'R' featured two songs, the title song 'On the Ground' and the sub-title song 'Gone'. 'On the Ground' sings the content of "I have always been looking for a higher place, but the most important value is within me." The music video exudes a splendid and magnificent feeling, and the lyrics talking about 'initiative' blended with Rosé's emotional performance.

Lisa:

Lisa was the third BLACKPINK member to release her solo album and she released two songs- MONEY and LALISA in September, 2021. LALISA was an upbeat song that talked about her achievements as an artist. The MV itself was fun and had fans hooked to it. The 'LALISA' music video recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release and was officially registered in the Guinness Book of Records. Since then, it has reached 100 million views in 2 days, 200 million views in 13 days, 300 million views in 48 days, and 400 million views in 121 days, continuing the record-breaking march of 'the fastest female K-pop solo artist'.

'MONEY', a song from Lisa's first solo album 'LALISA', is a hip-hop song that stands out with a minimalist yet sophisticated sense. The vivid and splendid charm has been doubled, and it is characterized by addictive brass riffs, intense piano sounds, and unstoppable lyrics. BLACKPINK’s Lisa's solo songs 'LALISA' and 'MONEY' are on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Weekly Chart as of October 8, 2022 announced by Billboard on the 5th. Despite the pouring of new K-pop songs and world pop music, Lisa's solo album title song 'LALISA' ranked first, and 'MONEY' ranked third on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart.

