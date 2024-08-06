BLACKPINK's Jisoo's 'CHICHU’s summer paris CHU-log' video gets taken down from YouTube; fans rally in support

On August 5, BLACKPINK's eldest member, Jisoo, delighted fans with a special treat: a 15-minute video titled CHICHU’s Summer Paris CHU-log. In this charming clip, Jisoo offered an intimate glimpse into her Parisian escapades, showcasing the sights and experiences of her time in the City of Light. Fans were thrilled to see her exploring the city's beauty and enjoying some leisurely moments.

However, the excitement was short-lived, as the video was unexpectedly removed from YouTube. According to screenshots shared by fans, YouTube's notification read, "This video was deleted because it was too long," which sparked confusion and frustration. Given that verified accounts can typically upload videos longer than 15 minutes, many fans believe there may have been a technical issue or an error.

In response, fans have rallied on social media, expressing their disappointment and seeking clarification. Fans have been trending ‘#JISOO,’ reflecting their unified effort to restore the cherished video. They are hopeful that YouTube will address the issue promptly, allowing Jisoo's Paris adventure to be enjoyed by all once again.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, the beloved BLACKPINK member, is not only keeping fans engaged with her music but is also making significant strides as an entrepreneur, actress, and fashionista. Following the phenomenal success of her solo debut album ME and the hit single FLOWER, Jisoo has channeled her energy into her agency, BLISSOO. Her filing of trademarks across 13 categories hints at an exciting expansion into cosmetics, fashion, and more, showcasing her ambition and entrepreneurial spirit.

In the acting world, Jisoo's talent has shone brightly with her role in the acclaimed K-drama Snowdrop. Recently, she was spotted on the sets for her upcoming zombie thriller, Influenza, demonstrating her range and dedication to her craft. Additionally, Jisoo has also wrapped filming for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she stars alongside Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.

All this was done while actively traveling for her guest appearances in the fashion world, looking as flawless as ever. These multifaceted careers show Jisoo’s versatility and enduring appeal, solidifying her as a leading figure not just in music but across the South Korean entertainment industry. Her ongoing projects promise to further enhance her already impressive portfolio.

