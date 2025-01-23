BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals Y2K-inspired alter ego Kiki ahead of solo album release; friendship with Rosalía, Aeries born and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to make her comeback with a full studio album titled ALTER EGO. She has introduced a new alter ego, Kiki, based on the single New Woman and is best friends with none other than Rosalía. Many facts have been revealed about Kiki, from her likes and dislikes to her sun sign.

On January 23, 2025, LLOUD revealed the third alter ego Kiki from her upcoming solo album ALTER EGO. Kiki is based on her single New Woman and has revealed Rosalía to be her best friend. Moreover, she has a sassy Y2K aesthetic, Aeries born and cannot stay away from the internet. Lisa can be seen with pink hair and styled with a similar pink outfit.

Previously, Lisa unveiled the alter egos ROXI inspired by the track ROCKSTAR and Sunni from Moonlight Floor. The concept of the album is unique and has kept the fans excited and engaged with what the K-pop idol has next in store. Vixi and Speedi are currently in the line-up for the next alter egos.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

Lisa held a fanmeeting event in Asia across 5 different countries, including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The show kicked off on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist also performed at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

