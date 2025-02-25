BLACKPINK's Rosé mourns death of 34 year-old hairstylist Jesus Guerrero; calls him 'sweetest angel'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

BLACKPINK member Rosé mourned the passing of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero at 34, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on February 25. His unexpected passing this weekend left his family, friends and the fashion industry in shock. A grieving Rosé took to Instagram to share a series of photos with him and expressed her condolences on his untimely demise.

The photos were taken during her debut full-length album rosie and its song Number One Girl's concept photo shoot. In one of the shots, Jesus Guerrero is seen holding her hair, probably fixing it for the shoot. Rosé captioned the post "the sweetest angel when I needed one the most." She also revealed her close bond with him by writing, "I love you so much. I already miss you." Rosé reportedly collaborated with him for the album in December last year.

In the photos, he looks focused and detail-oriented, offering a sneak peek into what makes him a go-to stylist for many celebrities. Besides Rosé, the Los Angeles-based hairstylist also worked with A-list actors, models and public figures like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian. As per the deceased's family, Jesus Guerrero had a bright personality. They called him "the brightest light" and expressed sorrow at his passing at such a young age.

Advertisement

His family took to Instagram to share the sad news on Sunday, February 23, and his younger sister, Gris, mentioned that he died "very suddenly and unexpectedly." She further wrote, "Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston." The grieving family poured their feelings out by writing, "Seeing everyone’s loving posts fills and tears our hearts all at once." They expressed their gratitude to the mourners "for all the love and support during this hard time."

Jesus Guerrero was a permanent part of Kylie Jenner's glam team and as per an industry insider, she will also be taking care of expenses regarding his funeral. The information about the same was shared by the media outlet, People, on February 25. With such love from so many individuals, we hope the deceased's soul rests in peace.