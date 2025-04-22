Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office 2nd Monday: Naslen's super-hit movie grosses Rs 1.25 crore

Premalu fame Naslen K. Gafoor is clearly having a golden run, and his Vishu release Alappuzha Gymkhana is the latest feather in the cap. The film has turned out to be a box office winner in Kerala, with collections holding strong across its 12-day run. Following an incredible opening day gross of Rs 2.65 crore, which almost neared Superstar Mammootty's Bazooka Day 1 collection, after both films released on the same day (April 10th), Alappuzha Gymkhana continued to move at a steady rate both during the week and on the weekends.

Advertisement

At the Kerala box office, Alappuzha Gymkhana made an outstanding Rs 1.25 crore on its second Monday, clocking a total earning of Rs 31.75 crore from the Kerala circuit. This is a noteworthy accomplishment for a movie starring a relatively young actor during a competitive Vishu season. Even though Mammootty's Bazooka and other high-profile releases grabbed attention on April 10th, Naslen's film managed to hold its own; thanks to its great content and widespread appeal. The film demonstrated that spectators can still be drawn to performances and good word-of-mouth.

Here’s the day-wise breakup of the film’s Kerala box office performance:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.3 crore Day 12 Rs 1.25 crore(est.) Total Rs 31.75 crore

With Premalu last year and now Alappuzha Gymkhana, Naslen is proving to be one of Malayalam cinema's most bankable young actors. His steady box office performance indicates that both audiences and exhibitors are beginning to trust him, and that's what makes him a star to watch out for in the coming days.

Advertisement

The fact that Alappuzha Gymkhana stood tall among several releases, demonstrating that content still prevails over scale, is what makes it even more amazing. Now, as the movie continues its run, everyone is watching to see how far it can go in the upcoming week at the box office.

ALSO READ: Sachein Re-Release 1st Monday Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh’s film sees strong re-run despite limited showings