Box Office: Naslen establishes strong hold over Malayalam audiences with Premalu in 2024 and Alappuzha Gymkhana in 2025

Young Malayalam star Naslen has made an undeniable mark at the box office with two consecutive hits. With Premalu in 2024 and Alappuzha Gymkhana in 2025, he has not only showcased his growing star power but also cemented his position as one of the most promising actors of his generation. Here's a look at how these two films fared and helped Naslen establish a stronghold in the industry.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy Premalu, directed by Girish A.D., hit theaters on February 9, 2024, and was a major success with both critics and audiences. The film received praise for its refreshing humor, lively screenplay, and the charming chemistry between the lead pair, Naslen and Mamitha Baiju. The chartbuster soundtrack also added to the film’s youthful vibe.

At the box office, Premalu was nothing short of a sensation. It earned a massive Rs 75 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 131 crore worldwide, earning a blockbuster verdict. It entered the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films at the 6th position and became the fourth biggest film of 2024. Its success has led to the development of Premalu 2, a potential sequel.

Following the success of Premalu, Naslen returned in 2025 with director Khalid Rahman's Alappuzha Gymkhana , a sports drama that once again struck a chord with the audience. Set in the scenic town of Alleppey, the film explores the local boxing culture through a gripping storyline. Naslen played a fiery and determined young aspiring athlete. While the innocence in his role echoed his character in Premalu, he delivered a more nuanced and impactful performance this time around.

While the exact box office numbers for Alappuzha Gymkhana will be confirmed only after its full theatrical run, the film has so far grossed an estimated Rs 17 crore from the Kerala box office alone—outperforming expectations and heading confidently toward a super hit status.

With the blockbuster successes of Premalu and Alappuzha Gymkhana , Naslen has proven that he is not just a one-hit wonder but a bankable actor capable of carrying films on his shoulders and giving audiences their money’s worth.

With his unique screen presence and relatable performances, Naslen is quickly emerging as the face of new-age Malayalam cinema.

