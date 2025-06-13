Box Office: Ballerina struggles in US-Canada despite favourable reviews; Eyes support from international markets with John Wick fanbase

Ana de Armas' Ballerina, a spin-off from the world of John Wick, is not doing too well at the domestic box office. The movie has grossed a little over USD 32 million (Rs 276 crore) in its first week in US-Canada and while it isn't too bad on face value, it is in actual, courtesy the massive USD 90 million budget. Adding to marketing spends of roughly USD 50 million, the actioner must atleast collect USD 200 million or so to breakeven theatrically.

With stiff competition each week from here, Ballerina may, at best gross USD 70 million from the home turf. Now, the film heavily relies on the support it gets internationally.

After week 1, the global gross stands at around USD 60 million. The good news is that a few new markets have had Ballerina release this weekend and that will ensure that the movie holds well. By the end of this weekend, the actioner may hit USD 90 million. The way the movie holds in the weeks to follow will help determine whether it will end its run in the USD 150 million range or it will leg to USD 200 million.

Ballerina had to have opened better, given that it is from the world of John Wick, and it also has Keanu Reeves essaying his iconic character. A better start, clubbed with rave reviews would have surely made the movie in contention to hit USD 200 million.

Nevertheless, Ballerina, being a part of a strong IP with a dedicated fan-following, should work well digitally and eventually help the studio recover its investments, even if it fails to manage to breakeven theatrically.

A decision on more Ballerina films will be made based on how well it holds in the weeks to come. One thing that has been cleared with Ballerina, again, is that rave reviews alone are not enough. The spinoffs should get the audiences intrigued right from when it is announced. Just letting the audiences know that the actioner is from the world of John Wick is probably not enough.

