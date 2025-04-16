Bazooka Box Office Kerala Day 7: Mammootty's action thriller registers decent hold; grosses Rs 45 lakh on Friday

Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead role along with Gautham Vasudeva Menon, is struggling at the box office. The movie opened well but couldn't maintain the same pace in the following days. The action thriller directed by Deenu Dennis has hit a new low at the box office on its Day 7.

Advertisement

Bazooka struggles; adds Rs 45 lakh to the tally on Day 7

Co-produced by Yoodlee Films, the game thriller met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and critics, negatively impacting its box office. The movie opened with Rs 3.25 crore, taking the biggest start among all the Vishu releases in Kerala. However, it failed to capitalise on such a good opening. The movie could smash Rs 11 crore only in its 6 days of theatrical run.

According to estimates, the movie added Rs 45 lakh to the tally on Day 7, bringing its total cume to Rs 11.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It will have to show better trends in order to sail through a successful theatrical run. The movie is now facing tough competition from its rival releases- Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass, which are relatively smaller movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Bazooka in Kerala:-

Day Gross Kerala Collection Day 1 Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 0.45 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.50 crore

Watch Bazooka trailer:

Bazooka in cinemas

Bazooka is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bazooka Box Office: Why Mammootty starrer is underperforming in theaters