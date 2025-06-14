India Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon's live action flick impresses with franchise best start of Rs 2.25 crore net on opening Friday

How To Train Your Dragon, directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Mason Thames is a live-action adaptation of the superhit animated movie How To Train Your Dragon (2010). The movie has embarked on a thunderous start domestically, with weekend projections of USD 85-90 million. In India, the live-action flick has taken a solid start of Rs 2.25 crore net (Rs 2.5-2.75 crore gross) on opening Friday, playing alongside Ballerina, Materialists and holdover Indian releases like Housefull 5 and Thug Life.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of How To Train Your Dragon Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 2.25cr Total Rs 2.25cr on day 1

How To Train Your Dragon is infact the biggest opener among imports this week and going by the unanimously positive reception, it should do very well in its eventual run, despite the stacked summer releases. Going by the advance bookings, HTTYD is set for exponential growth. A weekend of over Rs 10 crore net is a foregone conclusion, setting the movie up well for a lifetime of over Rs 20 crore.

The How To Train Your Dragon franchise is still a growing movie entity in India and the promising reception of the first live-action flick should help the upcoming films of the franchise, open even better. To note, this new HTTYD film has taken a franchise best start in India. There certainly is a lot of potential that is not tapped yet.

There was a slight worry that the live-action adaptation would not bode well with the fans of the franchise; but that has not happened. The fans are loving it and that's all that matters at the end of the day.

Advertisement

A bunch of social handles, and also critics, have been very vocal about not wanting live-action adaptations. But the theatre going audiences clearly feel otherwise. Just a month back, Lilo And Stitch took the box office to cleaners and is gearing up to hit USD 1 billion in the next couple of weeks or so.

The audience verdict is clear and it is that they wouldn't mind live-action flicks of relatively newer made IPs. Making live-action films for older IPs can be fatal because viewers clearly want something new.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of How To Train Your Dragon.

ALSO READ: Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon's live-action movie takes a FANTASTIC Rs 90 crore start from Thursday previews in the domestic market