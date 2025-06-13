Housefull 5 Day 8 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar led comic-caper adds Rs 5.75 crore to tally on 2nd Friday

The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, wrapped up its first week at the India box office with a decent Rs 114.40 crore. The film, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and a host of other actors, added an alright Rs 5.5-6 crore on 2nd Friday, to take the 8 day cume to Rs 120.15cr net. Let's dig deep into the theatrical performance of Housefull 5 so far.

After a promising start last Friday, June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 saw robust growth over the opening weekend, capitalizing on the festive boost from Bakri Eid. The weekdays, however, saw a noticeable dip, putting the long run of the movie in jeopardy. The movie has stabilised a little on Friday but exponential second weekend growth is very important since it will become the second most preferred Bollywood movie option from the coming Friday, when Sitaare Zameen Par releases. By the end of the weekend, the total of Housefull 5 should exceed Rs 140 crore at least.

Housefull 5’s day-wise net collections in India are as under:-

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22cr 2 Rs 28.25cr 3 Rs 29cr 4 Rs 11cr 5 Rs 9.90cr 6 Rs 7.75cr 7 Rs 6.50cr 8 Rs 5.75cr Total Rs 120.15cr

Housefull 5’s global performance has also been reasonable, grossing Rs 180 crore worldwide in its first week. Most likely by Sunday morning, Housefull 5 will have entered the Rs 200 crore worldwide club. Given the movie's steep budget, it requires Rs 275 crore worldwide to just breakeven. If the movie fails to hit this number, the producers will lose money on the movie. At Rs 325-350 crore worldwide, the movie can be declared a hit; but that looks very unlikely.

The only positive out of the performance of Housefull 5 is that Akshay Kumar has regained his ability to open his films to reasonably good numbers. Since Sooryavanshi, almost every movie of the actor took a low or poor opening. It is with Housefull 5 that Akshay Kumar has regained the ability to pull crowds.

