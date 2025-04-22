Sachein Re-Release 1st Monday Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh’s film sees strong re-run despite limited showings

On April 18, 2025, Tamil Superstar Vijay's beloved romantic comedy Sachein made a stunning return to the big screen, much to the delight of its fans. Originally released as Vijay's 30th film, this Ashutosh Mohan-directed film stars Genelia D'Souza and Bipasha Basu opposite Vijay in a playful collegiate romance that has since become a cult favorite. Due to its great timing with the Good Friday holiday, the re-release was raking up terrific moolah at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Even though there were not many screens, Sachien made a big knock on Day 1 and made Rs 2 crore. Over the weekend, the pattern persisted, with strong performances on Saturday and Sunday propelling the three-day total revenue to Rs 5.75 crore. Sachein did well; on Monday, its first day into the otherwise dull weekday, it made an incredible Rs 75 lakh. This increased the total to Rs 6.50 crore at the end of its fourth day.

The warm welcome demonstrates both the film's nostalgic value for audiences and Vijay's ongoing appeal. The film has brought back memories of a period when Vijay's appeal was based on innocent romance, sly comedy, and sincere feelings; it is not only about the numbers. Audiences are still drawn to its plot, which centers on complicated emotions and collegiate romance, while the superhit songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad and featuring Vijay, Genelia, and Bipasha are a superhit back then, and working even today.



While Sachein enjoys its second innings in cinemas, Vijay is deep into the shoot of Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. This big-budget film stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol alongside a stellar supporting cast. Jana Nayagan is widely expected to be Vijay’s last film before his full-fledged political entry and also marks KVN’s debut in Tamil cinema production.

There were initial reports suggesting Sachein would re-release in 2024, but it finally hit theatres in the summer of 2025. Its box office comeback, despite limited screens, shows that some stories never go out of style, and also some stars never lose their shine.

