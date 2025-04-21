Param Sundari Khushboo Patani Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman Khan alia bhatt, janhvi kapoor, ananya panday mohanlal, chiyaan vikram Ankit Gupta Aamir Khan Gangers, Sumo Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Rani Mukerji

Maranamass vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office Update: Basil Joseph starrer witnesses better trends than Mammootty's film

Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass registered better trends than the relatively bigger film, Bazooka starring Mammootty at the Kerala box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Apr 21, 2025 | 08:44 PM IST | 14K
Basil Joseph, Mammootty
Credits: Tovino Thomas Productions, Yoodlee Films

Malayalam movies Maranamss and Bazooka are playing in cinemas now. Released on the occasion of Vishu 2025, both movies have completed their second weekend at the box office. Here's a look at the day-wise box office comparison of the Basil Joseph and Mammootty movies. 

Maranamass bridges the gap; Bazooka slows down

Produced by Tovino Thomas, Maranamass opened with a decent Rs 1.05 crore, which was three times less than the opening day collection of Mammootty starrer Bazooka. However, the dark comedy remained consistent and steady ever since it hit the cinemas, which helped it to bridge the gap with Bazooka's box office collections. The Basil Joseph movie currently stands at Rs 10.85 crore after the second weekend, while Bazooka's cume is around Rs 13 crore. 

Looking at the trends of both the movies, Maranamass has all chances to topple the total collections of the Mammootty starrer and end up being a second big success this Vishu after Alappuzha Gymkhana

Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows: 

Day-Wise Maranamass Bazooka 
Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Rs 3.25 crore
Day 2 Rs 1 crore Rs 2.15 crore
Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.70 crore
Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.70 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Rs 1.50 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore  Rs 0.75 crore
Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore  Rs 0.45 crore
Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Rs 0.40 crore
Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.30 crore
Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.25 crore
Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Rs 0.50 crore (est.)
Total Rs 10.85 crore Rs 12.95 crore

Maranamass and Bazooka in cinemas

Maranamass and Bazooka are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

