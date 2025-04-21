Maranamass vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office Update: Basil Joseph starrer witnesses better trends than Mammootty's film
Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass registered better trends than the relatively bigger film, Bazooka starring Mammootty at the Kerala box office.
Malayalam movies Maranamss and Bazooka are playing in cinemas now. Released on the occasion of Vishu 2025, both movies have completed their second weekend at the box office. Here's a look at the day-wise box office comparison of the Basil Joseph and Mammootty movies.
Maranamass bridges the gap; Bazooka slows down
Produced by Tovino Thomas, Maranamass opened with a decent Rs 1.05 crore, which was three times less than the opening day collection of Mammootty starrer Bazooka. However, the dark comedy remained consistent and steady ever since it hit the cinemas, which helped it to bridge the gap with Bazooka's box office collections. The Basil Joseph movie currently stands at Rs 10.85 crore after the second weekend, while Bazooka's cume is around Rs 13 crore.
Looking at the trends of both the movies, Maranamass has all chances to topple the total collections of the Mammootty starrer and end up being a second big success this Vishu after Alappuzha Gymkhana.
Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:
|Day-Wise
|Maranamass
|Bazooka
|Day 1
|Rs 1.05 crore
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 2.15 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Rs 1.70 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 0.45 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.70 crore
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Rs 0.25 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1.00 crore (est.)
|Rs 0.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 10.85 crore
|Rs 12.95 crore
Maranamass and Bazooka in cinemas
