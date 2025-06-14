Box Office: Materialists take a decent start of Rs 55 lakh net amidst stiff competition from Ballerina and How To Train Your Dragon

Materialists directed by Celine Song and starring Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal has taken a decent start at the Indian box office, netting Rs 55 lakh (60-70L gross) on the opening Friday. What makes the opening numbers acceptable is the fact that it is being counter-programmed with bigger and more universal films like Ballerina and How To Train Your Dragon and it has still managed to put up workable collections on the opening day. Not to forget, holdover releases like Housefull 5 are also among the top preferences for Indian moviegoers.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Materialists Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 55 lakh Total Rs 55 lakh in 1 day

Materialists will have to grow well over the weekend to make a case for itself. Going by the advance bookings, it should net Rs 1 crore each on Saturday and Sunday for a weekend of around Rs 2.50 crore. If the movie continues to play well with its niche target audience, it can end its India run netting around Rs 7 crore, for a theatrical share of approximately Rs 3.50 crore (USD 400k) for the producers.

Materialists is budgeted at USD 20 million and it must gross around USD 50 million to breakeven theatrically. For this, the performance in US-Canada is very critical because it is the domestic market from where the bulk of the collections will come. The domestic weekend projection of Materialists is around USD 8 million. This number would be alright if the audience verdict was unanimously positive. However, the reviews are mixed and that puts its long run in jeopardy. There are numerous biggies set to release this summer and that may also, to an extent, curtail the business of this dramedy.

Even if the movie doesn't breakeven theatrically, it shall breakeven from non-theatrical revenue sources. However, for a film with three global movie stars, that's not how the movie should be recovering its budget and making profits. The profits should ideally start rolling-in while the film is still playing in theatres.

