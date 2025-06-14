India Box Office: Ana de Armas led Ballerina takes a reasonable start, benefitting from being part of the John Wick universe

Ballerina starring Ana de Armas is the first spinoff from John Wick's massively successful franchise. The movie released a week late in India to avoid competition from Housefull 5. In week 2, it has found competition in How To Train Your Dragon and Materialists but has still managed to open reasonably.

Ballerina Nets Rs 50 Lakh In Previews And Rs 1.85 Crore On The Opening Day In India

Advertisement

After netting around Rs 50 lakh (Rs 60 lakh gross) in previews, Ballerina collected Rs 1.85 crore net (Rs 2.25 crore gross) on Friday, to bring the opening day number to Rs 2.35 crore net. The movie shall grow well over the weekend, for a cume of around Rs 8 crore net. The numbers are clearly aided by the movie being part of the John Wick universe. Keanu Reeves led John Wick is a growing franchise in India, with the last installment even crossing the Rs 50 crore net mark.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Ballerina Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Previews Rs 50L Day 1 Rs 1.85cr Total Rs 2.35cr net

Ballerina, due to a lower than expected response in US-Canada, is desperately hoping for the international box office to fire. The movie only managed around USD 32.5 million in week 1 and with stiff competition ahead this summer, it'll end its run in the vicinity of USD 60-70 million. Collections of close to USD 140 million internationally will ensure that Ballerina emerges as a theatrically profitable venture, given that the movie's budget and the marketing spends combined, add up to USD 135 million (USD 90 million budget and USD 45 million marketing).

Advertisement

A Movie Like Ballerina Should Not Be Relying On Non Theatrical Revenues To Turn Profitable

Even if the movie fails to do so, it can recover from non-theatrical revenue sources. However, Ballerina, being a spin-off of John Wick, should not be depending upon non-theatrical revenues to turn profitable.

Let's see how Ballerina performs in theatres, in the days to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more movie updates on the Ana de Armas starrer.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ballerina struggles in US-Canada despite favourable reviews; Eyes support from international markets with John Wick fanbase