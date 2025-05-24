Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 2: Fantasy comedy rises despite pre-release setback to net Rs 9 crore, two-day total past Rs 15 cr

Karan Sharma’s fantasy romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is showing encouraging legs at the box office despite its troubled release journey. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, and more, the film has registered a positive jump on day 2, collecting an estimated Rs 9 crore net, up from Rs 7 crore on its opening day. This brings the film’s two-day total to Rs 16 crore net.

The film’s surge indicates strong word of mouth across urban and rural centers, with viewers appreciating its quirky time loop concept blended with small-town charm and romance. Set in Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows Ranjan (Rao), a government employee caught in a bizarre time loop on the day of his haldi ceremony with Titli (Gabbi). As Ranjan relives the same day over and over while Titli remains unaware, the film explores his emotional struggles and churns comedy out of his attempts to break free from the cycle.

Box Office Collection Breakdown:

Day Collections (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 9 crore Total Rs 16 crore

For those not in the loop and wondering about the aforementioned troubled release journey, the film almost didn’t release on the big screens and was headed straight to digital. Originally slated for release on May 9, 2025, the makers abruptly announced a direct-to-digital debut on Amazon Prime Video for May 16, citing the then-tense political climate in the country. The move triggered a legal dispute with multiplex chain PVR INOX, which claimed massive losses due to the last-minute change and filed a case against Maddock Films.

On May 9, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the exhibitors and restrained the production house from launching the film on any non-theatrical platform before the mandated eight-week window. Eventually, both parties settled the matter, and it was jointly announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf would hit theaters on May 23, with a digital premiere on Prime Video scheduled for June 6, following a two-week theatrical run.

Trailer HERE:

The pre-release drama seems to have fueled audience curiosity, if nothing more. If the upward trend continues in the coming days, Bhool Chuk Maaf could emerge as a surprise success this summer.

