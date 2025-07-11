Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's movie crosses USD 50 million mark in China

Helmed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth has been running in theaters globally. The science fiction film stars actress Scarlett Johansson in the lead role alongside Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Not just in domestic markets, Jurassic World is scoring well in other countries too. In China, it has crossed the USD 50 million mark.

Jurassic World: Rebirth crosses USD 50 million in China

Produced under the banner of Universal Pictures, Jurassic World: Rebirth has been an excellent performer in global markets. The Scarlett Johansson starrer has crossed the USD 50 million mark at the Chinese box office. It earned USD 2.3 million on second Thursday, bringing in its cume collection to USD 51.8M cume in nine days in the nation.

Particulars Gross Collections 2nd Thursday (China) USD 2.3 million Total (China) USD 51.8 million in 9 days Domestic USD 184.6 million International USD 175 million Worldwide USD 359.6 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth to beat Soul

Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), will soon beat Soul's earnings in the local run. The 2020 Pixar animated movie collected USD 57.3 million back then. The recently released action thriller will soon enter the list of top 20 highest grossing Hollywood films in post-COVID erea in China.

A brief about Jurassic World: Rebirth

Set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, Jurassic World: Rebirth is the fourth installment of the Jurassic World series. It is also the seventh part in the Jurassic Park franchise. In the film, Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Zora Bennett, a covert operation expert. Mahershala Ali is cast as Zora's team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

Released on July 2, 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth is competing with Superman and F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

