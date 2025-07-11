Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collections: Dinosaurs have a decent first week in India

Jurassic World: Rebirth had a decent first week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 61.50 crore (USD 7.20 million) approx. In comparison, Jurassic World: Dominion grossed Rs. 59 crore while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was Rs. 68 crore, both including Thursday previews.

The film had a healthy trend over its first weekend, but weekdays could have done better. The weekend trend gave the film a shot at Rs. 100 crore plus final. However, a sharper-than-expected drop on Monday dampened those prospects, and then the weekdays’ trend wasn’t particularly great, although there was some stabilising that happened on the last day of the week.

The day-wise box office collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.25 cr. Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 4.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 61.50 cr.

Rebirth still has a chance of hitting the Rs. 100 crore, but that will depend heavily on how well it holds today, on its second Friday. That, however, won’t be easy, with the release of Superman and a couple of other releases taking away the showcasing.

Rebirth will cross the previous film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, which is something it won’t do in most of the world. But this isn't saying much, Dominion was a low point for the franchise in India, a market where the Jurassic brand has traditionally performed strongly. The first film in the franchise, Jurassic Park, released in 1994, would adjust to over Rs. 300 crore today. The legacy sequel in 2015, Jurassic World, would also adjust to over Rs. 200 crore today. In that context, Rs. 100 crore will still be below par, and even that isn’t assured yet.

NOTE: The above numbers are exclusive of 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India. Including 3D charges, Jurassic World: Rebirth has grossed Rs. 69.50 crore (USD 8.10 million) in India.

