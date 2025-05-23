Bhool Chuk Maaf Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's simple time-loop flick gets elevated by rib-tickling comedy and effective climax

Plot

Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) is a 25 year old man who is deeply in love with Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). The couple dreams of marriage but Titli’s father imposes a condition that Ranjan must secure a government job within two months to win his approval. A desperate Ranjan seeks help from a conman who goes by the name of ‘Bhagwan’ (Sanjay Mishra), to ensure he gets the job placement.

When 'Bhagwan' leaves him stranded, Ranjan visits a temple and prays before a Shivling, vowing to perform a good deed in exchange for the government job. Miraculously, he lands the government position and gets engaged to Titli. His life however takes a serious turn when he gets trapped in a time-loop, reliving the same pre-wedding day again and again. Ranjan soon realizes that escaping the loop requires him performing the good deed that satisfies the promise he made.

The film follows Ranjan's journey to discover the good deed that can help him get out of the time loop. Can Ranjan break free from the loop and marry Titli? What exactly is the good deed that can set him free from the curse? Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf to find out.

What Works for Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf's greatest strength lies in its simplicity and its small-town charm. It captures the quirks of the everyday life of a middle class family of Banaras, breezily, making it relatable for those who enjoy grounded, heartwarming stories. The dialogues are a standout, packed with witty one-liners and situational humor that evoke genuine laughs. The comedic chemistry between the characters, particularly in scenes involving Ranjan reliving the pre-wedding day, adds to the film’s enjoyment factor. The music is another highlight, with songs like Sawariya Tera, Koi Naa, and Chor Bazaari Phir Se sounding good to the ears.

The film’s easygoing tone ensures it remains an undemanding watch, perfect for viewers seeking a break from heavy dramas. Additionally, the supporting cast, consisting of Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa, injects infectious energy to the simple story. The climax portion hits the heart and it doesn't ever feel preachy or forced.

What Doesn’t Work for Bhool Chuk Maaf

Despite its promising premise, Bhool Chuk Maaf falters in its execution of the time-loop concept. The idea of a repetitive day has a lot of scope but the film doesn’t explore it that well. The first half of the film drags, taking too long to establish the story. While the comedy is a strength, not all jokes land, and some feel forced. The narrative also lacks novelty as it treads through a well-trodden path, without offering enough twists to go beyond what is expected out of the film. Barring these issues, Bhool Chuk Maaf classifies as a reasonable lighthearted flick.

Performances in Bhool Chuk Maaf

Rajkummar Rao delivers a natural and effortless performance as Ranjan. He is very lovable in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi looks pretty and she lights up the screen whenever she appears. However, she occasionally overplays her part. The show-stealers of the film are Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa as Ranjan's parents. They elevate the film with their excellent comic timing. Among other supporting actors, Jay Thakkar delivers good slapstick punches. Sanjay Mishra as 'Bhagwan' is fun as usual. He is instrumental in making sure the climax lands well. Other supporting actors do well in their respective roles.

Final Verdict of Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a charming addition to the small-town rom-com genre. Witty dialogues and stellar supporting performances make it an enjoyable watch for those who appreciate simple, feel-good stories. The underutilized time-loop concept and sluggish pacing hold it back from reaching its full potential. Overall, it Bhool Chuk Maaf is a simple film that can be watched with your families.

You can watch Bhool Chuk Maaf in theatres now.

