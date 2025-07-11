Box Office: Superman flies high with USD 21 Million in North America Premieres, Set for a solid opening weekend in US

Filmmaker James Gunn's Superman has arrived in theaters today, July 11, 2025. Starring David Corenswet in the titular role, the American superhero film also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Superman is flying high with USD 21 million earnings in North America premieres.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman had a fantastic start in the domestic markets in the United States. According to Deadline, the new release has grossed USD 21 million in overall premieres in North America. The preview figure of the David Corenswet starrer includes the showtimes' collection and Tuesday night’s Amazon Prime members screenings cash of USD 2.8 million.

The previews of Superman has set a record for James Gunn's directorial while surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's USD 17.5 million on the opening day. It has also crossed Zack Snyder's 2013 film, Man of Steel's USD 9 million.

In fact, it is the best preview figure seen in Hollywood this year so far after previous releases, Lilo & Stitch (USD 14.5 million) and Captain America: Brave New World (USD 12 million).

However, Superman (2025) is still behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. At USD 27.7 million, the 2016 film holds the record for the best previews ever for a Superman movie for the opening day.

Jointly produced by Peter Safran and James Gunn, Superman is expected to collect in the range of USD 100 million to USD 130 million in the opening weekend projections. It is an excellent opening for a reboot film.

Superman has received positive reception and it should help the movie easily clear USD 300 million target in the domestic markets. The superhero movie marks the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) which is produced by DC Studios. It is based on the eponymous character from DC Comics.

Superman is running in theaters near you. You can book the tickets for David Corenswet's movie online. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

