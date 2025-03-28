Box Office: Exploring rom-com icon Hugh Grant’s highest-grossing films outside the genre

Hugh Grant is regarded as the king of romantic comedies, and rightly so. The floppy-haired ’90s star delivered one charming performance after another in the genre, including Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Two Weeks Notice, and more. However, he bid farewell to that era long ago and has recently taken on diverse roles across multiple domains, proving his versatility as an actor. Here’s a look at some of his most notable non-romantic films and their box office performance.

Paddington 2 — Family/Comedy

Grant lent his voice to the flamboyant and villainous Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2, showcasing his ability to thrive in a role that doesn’t require his face card. The film was widely praised, earning a 99 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing USD 227.9 million worldwide, with USD 41 million from the domestic market and USD 186.9 million internationally. His performance earned him a BAFTA nomination.

Cloud Atlas — Sci-Fi/Drama

One of Grant’s most ambitious projects, Cloud Atlas, saw him playing multiple characters, including a merciless assassin and a cannibalistic tribal chief. While the film received mixed reviews, it earned USD 130 million globally, with USD 27.1 million in domestic cume and USD 103 million internationally. The film’s high budget, however, made profitability a challenge.

The Gentlemen — Crime/Action

In Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Grant played Fletcher, a sleazy journalist—a departure from his usual refined roles. His performance was lauded for its humor and unpredictability. The film’s worldwide business ceased at USD 115 million, with USD 36.4 million in domestic earnings and USD 78.8 million from overseas screens.

Heretic — Horror

One of Grant’s most unexpected roles came in last year’s horror thriller Heretic, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. In the film, Grant plays a seemingly harmless man who unleashes his menace when two Mormon missionaries attempt to convert him. With a budget of USD 10 million, the film grossed USD 59 million worldwide, earning the actor Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominations.

Florence Foster Jenkins — Biographical Comedy/Drama

Grant played the devoted but warped partner of Meryl Streep’s titular character, a socialite with an unshakable dream of becoming an opera singer despite her lack of talent. The film was a critical success and grossed USD 56.4 million worldwide, including USD 27.4 million from the US and Canada and USD 29 million internationally.

