Box Office: Housefull 5 registers the 5th best advances for a Bollywood film in New Zealand; Kiwis remain loyal to their beloved comedy franchise

The much-anticipated Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar in the lead is gearing up for a good start at the global box office, with its advance bookings painting an encouraging picture, particularly in New Zealand. The fifth installment of the much-loved franchise has recorded a stellar NZD 28,000 in gross advance bookings for its opening day in New Zealand. It has secured its place as the Bollywood film with the fifth-highest advances in the market.

This figure propels Housefull 5 ahead of heavyweights like Tiger 3 (Saturday), Fighter (Thursday), and Dunki (Thursday), trailing only behind juggernauts such as Pathaan (Wednesday), Animal (Friday), Jawan (Thursday), and Padmaavat (Friday). This achievement is a testament to the franchise’s longevity.

The Housefull series has consistently struck a chord with New Zealand audiences. Its strong advance performance in New Zealand should come as no surprise, given that previous installments have also ranked among the top 10 Bollywood openers in the market during their respective release periods. Housefull 2 was the biggest Bollywood opener, Housefull 3 was the 6th biggest and Housefull 4 was the 3rd biggest. The franchise’s signature mix of comedy, chaos, and chartbuster music continues to resonate with the Kiwis.

Beyond New Zealand, the film is showing promising traction in other international markets. In Australia, advance bookings for the opening day have reached an impressive AD 67,000. The UAE, another key territory for Bollywood releases, is also witnessing solid momentum, with Vox Cinemas projected to sell approximately 10,000 tickets across its chain for the opening day. Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, advance bookings are trending toward a healthy 15,000 euros.

These figures collectively point to a strong international opening for Housefull 5, with early estimates projecting a weekend in the range of USD 3.5 to 3.75 million. Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz may likely remain on top of this list because it had much better bookings than the upcoming release in a big traditional market like US-Canada.

Coming to the movie's India bookings, Housefull 5 has sold a little over 80,000 tickets in the top national chains as at 10pm on the day before release and it should end in the vicinity of 90,000 tickets if the current trend holds up for the next couple of hours.

How excited are you for Housefull 5? Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

