Thug Life All India Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam film to open below Vikram and Indian 2 but...

Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited action-drama Thug Life is all set to hit theaters tomorrow. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is expected to rake in around Rs 20 crore on its opening day in India, based on the advance bookings. This figure would make Thug Life Kamal Haasan's third-biggest opener, trailing behind his 2022 blockbuster Vikram and the 2024 release Indian 2.

Advertisement

While Vikram stormed the box office with a massive Rs 33 crore opening, Indian 2 followed with a reasonable Rs 30 crore start. Thug Life’s projected Rs 20 crore opening is respectable but reflects a more grounded start compared to its predecessors.

The opening day performance of Thug Life is expected to be driven primarily by Tamil Nadu, where Kamal Haasan enjoys a loyal fanbase. The collections outside Tamil Nadu, however, are predicted to be on the lower side given the film’s scale and reach. Adding to this, Thug Life will not release in Karnataka, which is a setback for its overall India gross.

Despite the modest opening prediction, Thug Life has a lot going for it. The film reunites Kamal Haasan with Mani Ratnam, a combination that has delivered the iconic Nayakan in the past. Early reports suggest that Thug Life is a better-crafted movie than Indian 2, which faced criticism and ended its worldwide run grossing a disastrous Rs 150 crore. If the audience response is strong, Thug Life could comfortably outgross Indian 2’s lifetime earnings in its first week.

Advertisement

Also, another good news is that the makers have already recovered the budget of the movie (excluding Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's remuneration) from non theatrical revenue sources. The details for the same can be found out HERE. The makers got a premium from digital partners because of the combination factor and also because the deal was inked before the release of Indian 2.

All eyes are on Thug Life to see if it can replicate the magic of Vikram or rise above the disappointment of Indian 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on Thug Life.

Have you booked your tickets for Thug Life yet?

ALSO READ: Thug Life Bookings: Tamil Government gives permission for special shows, last to end at 2 AM