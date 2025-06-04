Housefull 5 International Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar fronted killer-comedy on a cruise targets a USD 3.5 million weekend start

The much-awaited killer-comedy, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and a host of other prominent actors, is all set to release in theatres the day after tomorrow, that is on the 6th of June, 2025. The bookings, which opened a few days ago, initially showed strong momentum but have slightly cooled off since then. Based on the presales, Housefull 5 is targeting a solid USD 3.5-4 million opening weekend overseas. While the numbers are good, they fall short of the high expectations set when the advances first began.

In Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, Housefull 5 is seeing very strong advance bookings, reflecting the franchise’s popularity among the diaspora. The UK market is also performing reasonably well with steady ticket sales. However, North America has been a bit of a letdown, with advances lower than anticipated for a film of this scale. The real game-changer is expected to be the Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, where the film’s release coincides with Eid. The festive season is likely to drive massive footfalls in these markets, making the Gulf a key contributor to the film’s international box office.

For Housefull 5 to breach the USD 3.5-4 million mark over the opening weekend, positive word-of-mouth will be critical. The film’s long-term success also hinges on audience reception, as it aims to cross the coveted USD 10 million milestone internationally in its full run. Akshay Kumar has achieved this feat only once in the first phase of international release with Good Newwz. However, it also must be mentioned that 2.0, led by Rajinikanth and with Akshay Kumar playing a very critical negative role, also crossed the USD 10 million mark internationally.

Back home, the India advance bookings for Housefull 5 are strictly decent. The film needs a major push in momentum to hit Rs 20 crore net on its opening day in India. What's interesting about Housefull 5 is its unique dual climax strategy. The makers have shot two different climaxes with two different killers. Another highlight is that Housefull 5 has been majorly filmed on a cruise and that will add to the vibrancy of the film. All this should ensure that audiences come in hordes to watch the movie, of course subject to the good word of mouth of the film among its target audience.

How excited are you for Housefull 5? Have you booked your tickets for the film yet? If yes, which version are you more excited to watch? The A version or the B version?

