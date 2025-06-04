Lilo And Stitch Worldwide Box Office Update: Disney's live-action film marches its way towards the coveted USD 1 billion club

Disney’s live-action Lilo And Stitch is setting the global box office on fire. The film is racing toward a jaw-dropping USD 1 billion in worldwide gross collections. After its second Tuesday, it has already pocketed just under USD 650 million globally. This family-comedy is proving to be a monster hit, and Disney is already counting its profits. With a modest production budget of USD 100 million (excluding marketing), the studio is laughing all the way to the bank. Let’s break down why Lilo And Stitch is a box office juggernaut and how it’s paving the way for massive earnings.

The film’s domestic performance in the US is nothing short of spectacular. It’s targeting a whopping USD 450 million at the domestic box office. After its second Tuesday, it has already raked in over USD 285 million in US-Canada alone, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically. The film’s record-breaking Memorial Day weekend debut of USD 183 million set the tone, smashing past Top Gun: Maverick’s previous record of USD 160.5 million. A strong USD 63 million second weekend confirmed that the movie is in no mood to slow down anytime soon.

Internationally, the film is a powerhouse, eyeing close to USD 600 million from markets outside the US. Markets like Mexico, UK and Brazil are leading the charge. However, Asia has been a bit of a soft spot, with the film yet to open in Japan. Still, the global appetite for Lilo And Stitch is undeniable.

What makes this success even sweeter for Disney is the film’s modest budget. At USD 100 million, Lilo And Stitch was initially planned for Disney+ but it pivoted to theaters and that move is paying off big time. Disney’s global share by the end of its run will be over USD 400 million. Add to that non-theatrical revenue streams, and the studio is looking at profits exceeding USD 500 million. A huge chunk of this comes from Lilo And Stitch merchandise, which is flying off the shelves.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo And Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo. Chris Sanders has given the voice for Stitch. With no major competition until mid-June, Lilo And Stitch is set to keep soaring. Disney’s gamble on this live-action remake has paid off and the losses of Snow White have been comfortably recovered.

Lilo And Stitch plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet?

