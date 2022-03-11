Etharkkum Thunindhavan Opening day box office; Lowest start for Suriya in a Decade

E.T. short for Etharkkum Thunindhavan has a low start at the box office with Rs. 9.50-9.75 crores approx opening day at the Indian box office. The film took the lowest start for a Suriya starrer in over a decade, opening to a single-digit opening day gross. In the early 2010s to mid-2010s, Suriya was comfortably giving double-digit openers with strong numbers outside Tamil Nadu as well. Over the years, his Tamil Nadu openings got stagnant and outside Tamil Nadu kept declining. Now with years of inflation to open below Rs. 10 crores is disheartening.

The film grossed Rs. 6-6.25 crores approx in Tamil Nadu playing at around 450 locations, which is lower than Suriya ’s previous two releases NGK (Rs. 10.15 crores) and Kaappaan (Rs. 7.12 crores). In the last five years, for Suriya, the opening is only higher than his 2018 release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (Rs. 5.80 crores). Ideally, what the film did at all India level, should have been done in just Tamil Nadu.

The territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Etharkkum Thunindhavan is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 6.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 1.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 50 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 25 lakhs

Total - Rs. 9.75 crores

The film marked the return to the big screen for Suriya after almost three years since Kaappaan in 2019. Though even before that, he hasn’t performed to his potential at the box office for almost a decade now. His last two movies bypassed the theatrical release, debuting digitally and had a highly positive social reception. There was hope that not only this will be the comeback of Suriya to the big screen but also the comeback of the star. Sadly the decline continues, with E.T. underwhelming start.