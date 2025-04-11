Good Bad Ugly UK Box Office Day 1: Ajith Kumar records GBP 96K opening, beats Vidaamuyarchi’s GBP 86K

For years, Bollywood movies have consistently made waves at the UK box office but rarely has a South Indian film kicked off this strong. Now, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest action-comedy, Good Bad Ugly, has pulled off an impressive feat, collecting GBP 96K (approx. Rs 1 crore) on its opening day in the UK region. This not only sets the tone for a potentially massive overseas run but also beats the actor’s own Vidaamuyarchi, which had debuted with a GBP 86K opening earlier.

Good Bad Guly, which was released on April 10, is yet another well-known undertaking for Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. The ensemble cast of Good Bad Ugly includes Jackie Shroff, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Trisha Krishnan, while Adhik Ravichandran directed it and Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film.



Cut to the word-of-mouth: Ajith and Trisha's on-screen chemistry, which has been a fan favorite since their previous collaborations, has struck a chord with movie lovers once again. Audiences are said to be enjoying their dynamic on-screen appearance, particularly those who cherished their appearance in the previous film Vidaamuyarchi as well.

Coming to the plot of the movie, Good Bad Ugly centers on AK, also known as Red Dragon, a former mobster who is drawn back into his dangerous past after his son is wrongfully charged in a narcotics case overseas. As the story progresses, the hero learns of a terrible betrayal and a complicated web involving long-standing enemies. Filled with intense action and complex drama, Good Bad Ugly closes on a suspenseful note with the protagonist enforcing justice in his own unique way.

Good Bad Ugly also benefits from a high-energy soundtrack by G.V. Prakash Kumar, whose music has added to the film’s mass appeal both in India and abroad.

With the extended holiday weekend and positive buzz among Ajith fans in the UK, the film is now eyeing a GBP 400K–450K (approx. Rs 4.5–5 crore) weekend haul. If momentum continues, it might just become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in the United Kingdom this year.



