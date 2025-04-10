Meet Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka Kumar who made RARE and stylish public appearance at Good Bad Ugly screening

Ajith Kumar is basking in the success after the terrific response to his latest release Good Bad Ugly. Amid the fans going gaga over the Tamil star’s massy avatar, his wife Shalini and daughter Anoushka were seen making a rare appearance as they arrived for the screening of the film.

In a glimpse which has gone viral on the internet, AK’s daughter Anoushka, all grown up, dressed stylishly in a red top paired with black trousers, was spotted. She kept her hair open and opted for subtle makeup.

Check out the clip here:

The 17-year-old was seen walking beside her mother Shalini who was dressed elegantly in a white ruffled top paired with black trousers. This marked a rather rare appearance of the starkid who stays away from any social media presence or public spotlight.

Coming back to GBU, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial has bagged mass appeal already and fans cannot keep calm on the action-packed performance they witnessed onscreen.

The film has been praised for more than one reason, including its dialogues, punchlines, thrilling sequences and others. Many fans have tagged the film for being a one-man show, a brilliant performance pulled off by Ajith Kumar after a very long time.

For the unversed, besides Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prasanna, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles.

Good Bad Ugly is both written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. G.V Prakash Kumar has composed the musical score for the actioner.

