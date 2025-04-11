Malayalam Box Office Day 1: How April 10 releases Bazooka, Marana Mass, Alappuzha Gymkhana fared; what to expect this weekend?

April 10 gave Malayalam moviegoers a proper feast, with three highly contrasting films lighting up the box office. From high-octane action to gritty sports drama and even a dark comedy, theaters across Kerala saw packed shows and buzzing lobbies for films like Bazooka, Marana Mass, and Alappuzha Gymkhana, respectively.

Superstar Mammootty led the pack the other day with his stylish action flick Bazooka, which stormed into cinemas with a solid Rs 3.40 crore on Day 1 amidst competition. Its slick storytelling and Mammootty’s screen presence seem to be working wonders. Directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, the film has clicked well with mass audiences due to the star factor. Compared to Mammotty's January release, Dominic, this one has taken a much stronger opening. With a long weekend and Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday (April 14), Bazooka is cruising toward a potential double-digit figure by early next week.

Almost neck and neck is the youthful film Alappuzha Gymkhana, which is helmed by Khalid Rahman and headlined by Premalu fame Naslen K. Gafoor. This boxing-based sports drama has surprised many by collecting over Rs 3 crore on opening day. The film’s authentic Alleppey setting, youth-centric theme, and grounded direction are striking the right chords, especially with the younger crowd. With most colleges wrapping up exams, the weekend looks promising for this underdog.

However, Maranamass wasn’t as energetic at the start. The Basil Joseph starrer opened to Rs 90 lakh in Kerala, which is far below expectations. Backed by Tovino Thomas and known for its dark comedy tone, the film suffered from minimal promotion. But if early feedback is anything to go by, Maranamass could still make a comeback thanks to positive word of mouth.

In parallel, the Tamil film Good Bad Ugly managed over Rs 70 lakh from Kerala, while the already established magnum opus, Mohanlal's Empuraan, brought in Rs 45 lakh on its Day 15. Each title appears to be settling into its own rhythm, based on content and buzz.

With holidays around the corner and varied content in theaters, Kerala's box office is shaping up for an exciting, unpredictable weekend ride. Keep watching, as this story is far from over.

