Good Bad Ugly Box Office Tamil Nadu Day 1: Ajith Kumar returns with BANG; matches Valimai's opening day record

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Ajith Kumar in the titular role, has hit the cinemas today, 10 April 2025. The much-awaited mass action drama took a phenomenal start at the box office, thanks to its superlative advance booking and Ajith Kumar's superstardom.

Good Bad Ugly opens with SOLID Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly opened to a staggering total of Rs 28 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its debut day. For the unversed, the movie had recorded a solid pre-sales of Rs 17 crore for the opening day.

The movie received positive to mixed word-of-mouth among the mass audience. It is touted as a true commercial potboiler that celebrates Ajith Kumar in a mass avatar. The action drama registered the best occupancy in the single screens. It will be interesting to see how the movie progresses over the weekend.

Good Bad Ugly shoulders Valimai's opening day record

With such a banger opening, the Adhik Ravichandran film matched the opening day record with Valimai, which had also opened with Rs 28 crore. Both movies will now share the #1 spot among his biggest openers

If all goes well, Good Bad Ugly will post a healthy opening weekend. It has the potential to emerge as a successful venture for the actor. However, a lot will depend on its box office trends post the weekend.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

The Ajith Kumar starrer is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

