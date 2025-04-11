Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1: Ajith Kumar’s actioner opens big overseas; beats Vidaamuyarchi’s USD 1.76 million earnings

It wasn’t just another release day; it was Ajith Kumar Day. As the Good Bad Ugly stormed into cinemas on April 10, the numbers spoke louder than the reviews. With Rs 28 crore racked up in Tamil Nadu alone, the opening wasn’t just strong but terrific! One that reminded everyone: when Ajith shows up on screen, the box office listens. Whether the reviews are glowing or lukewarm, Ajith’s films always find their audience, and this one clearly struck a chord right out of the gate.

But the real surprise came from overseas markets. Despite mixed reviews, Good Bad Ugly has pulled off a spectacular feat by collecting around USD 1.9 to 2 million from international territories on Day 1, outshining Ajith’s previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, which previously held the benchmark. Earlier, Vidaamuyarchi collected USD 1.76 million on its debut day from the overseas market. Coming to the USA market, while Vidaamuyarchi collected USD 370K, Good Bad Ugly also made similar numbers with a collection of USD 368.5K on Day 1.

For a South Indian film, surpassing the USD 1 million mark on opening day is no small task, but this film crushed expectations, setting a strong tone for the long weekend ahead. With an extended holiday stretch lined up, thanks to Saturday, Sunday, and Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the momentum is likely to continue. Trade circles are already predicting that the film could easily touch the USD 5-7 million mark overseas by the end of its first weekend if the current pace holds.

Interestingly, the Good Bad Ugly faced stiff competition on release day. In Telugu, it clashed with Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s spy comedy Jack; in Hindi, with Sunny Deol’s rural actioner Jaat; and in Malayalam, with the Mammootty-starrer Bazooka, as well as other films like Marana Mass and Alappuzha Gymkhana. Despite being dubbed in these languages, Ajith’s film stood tall and maintained momentum, proof of his pan-India appeal and the solid anticipation surrounding the project.

Ajith has once again shown that box office magic isn’t just about promotions and marketing; it’s also about star power and timing.

