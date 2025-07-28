Arabia Kadali OTT Release: When and where to watch Satyadev and Anandhi starrer web series online

Arabia Kadali, starring Satyadev and Kayal fame Anandhi, is slated to hit the streaming platform soon. If you’re planning to watch the show, here’s when and where you can watch the web series.

When and where to watch Arabia Kadali

Arabia Kadali is set to arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, slated to begin streaming on August 8, 2025. The official update about the show’s debut on the digital platform was announced by Prime Video India on their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the OTT platform penned, “Time and tide wait for none, neither does their fate. #ArabiaKadaliOnPrime, New Series, August 8.”

Here’s the official update:

Plot of Arabia Kadali

Arabia Kadali is a fictional drama series focusing on the story of Badri and a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters. This leads them to be imprisoned in a foreign land.

As they deal with captivity and hope for an escape, a courageous woman, Ganga, must challenge the system for their freedom. Whether they manage to complete this task forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Arabia Kadali

Arabia Kadali features actors like Satyadev and Anandhi in the lead roles. Aside from the main leads, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi, Harsh Roshan, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

The upcoming show set to stream on the OTT platform is created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, with the series being helmed by VV Surya Kumar.

The show will be exclusively available for streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories from August 8, 2025. Talking about the show, the producer Y Rajeev Reddy said, “Arabia Kadali is much more than just another series for us. It's a deeply moving story of grit and determination.”

Talking about Satyadev’s work front, the Ram Setu actor is slated to appear in the much-awaited movie Kingdom. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will be headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and is slated to release on July 31, 2025.

