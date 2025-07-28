BTS’ V returns to South Korea for junior’s military discharge, gets spotted in hometown Daegu with kids

V has returned to South Korea after hanging out with the other BTS members in Los Angeles for a few weeks. The team is currently working on their next album, marking a return from their military hiatus, which is set for a release in spring 2026. According to an update from his former military mates, Kim Taehyung visited his old base for the discharge ceremony of one of his juniors. Photos from the event were shared on social media of the singer posing in the team’s black training fits.

Advertisement

V stays true to his military ways

It was previously rumored that V had returned to South Korea to spend some time back home. The same was revealed on July 28 when photos from a visit to his SDT base were shared online, and the singer could be seen with his friends. The star replied to a comment on the fan community platform Weverse, confirming that the discharge happened today and that he was present at it. However, he was also surprised at how quickly the news had been shared online. He also replied to a fan asking when he would visit China, sharing that he would go any time if only they invited him.

Fans also believe that he returned to South Korea on July 21 and reached out to a music composer/vocalist friend of his. This has raised rumors of new solo music being released by the Layover singer. He previously hung out with famed DJ Peggy Gou and has excited his fans for what lies ahead in his solo career.

Advertisement

Another update, which was done on the platform The Qoo, came from a person talking about meeting V. The photos seemed to be taken in his hometown, Daegu. It is not known when the photos were taken exactly, and the original post-maker shared that they came across it the past weekend and since it was already known that the singer was back in South Korea they felt comfortable sharing it online. The BTS member was spotted holding up a kid in his arms, smiling brightly at him and posing beside another in the pictures.

ALSO READ: Is BTS' Jungkook back in South Korea to meet bestie Cha Eun Woo before latter's military enlistment? Here's why fans think so