Kajol channels her inner Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum at Nysa’s graduation – cheers loudest for daughter

Remember Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum? Her ecstatic energy and loud hooting for her on-screen son, Krrish, during his stage performance left us all with a smile. Well, the actress brought her on-screen character to life recently at her real-life daughter Nysa Devgan’s graduation ceremony.

Kajol cheers for daughter Nysa at her graduation

A video going viral from the event has reminded fans of Anjali from Karan Johar’s masterpiece. And netizens cannot help but admire Kajol for not shying away from being herself. Nysa was studying a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality, which specialises in Luxury Brand Strategy. The actress was present with her daughter for her special day.

The 22-year-old graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. In the video, we can see the star kid walking towards the stage to receive her degree when her name is announced. Ajay Devgn’s daughter looks radiant as she looks towards the camera. She walked ahead as her professor handed over her degree. It was at that very moment that we could hear the Dilwale actress shouting ‘Go Baby’.

One of the fan pages shared this video and wrote, “Happy graduation #Nysa. Your mom is so proud of you.”

Kajol’s work front

Kajol and Ajay Devgn maybe one of the finest actors of Bollywood. But when it comes to their kids, these two often make sure to be there for them. Another one wrote, "It's the anjali in her." A third user penned, "she’s truly the real-life Anjali, haaye… meri beti."

In terms of the work front, Kajol has had two back-to-back releases in the span of 1 month. One has been a theatrical release and the other an OTT one. Maa was released on June 27. The story revolves around the actress who battles supernatural powers to save her daughter. She will be seen in an intense and powerful role in the film that features a dramatic clash between divine strength and dark forces.

Apart from that, she was recently seen in Sarzameen which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Kayoze Irani.

