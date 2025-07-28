Saiyaara has a fantastic second weekend at the overseas box office, collecting over USD 4 million (Rs. 35 crore). This marks a nearly 100 per cent increase over its opening weekend, pushing its total gross to USD 9.40 million (Rs. 81 crore). The YRF musical is fast approaching the Rs. 400 crore mark globally, with its worldwide box office tally at Rs. 378 crore as of yesterday.

The United Kingdom has emerged as the best performer for the film. The second weekend amounted to over GBP 500K, second only to Pathaan. Yesterday, the UK almost overtook the United States as the top collecting territory, which is something that never happens nowadays.

There was a time when the UK was the biggest overseas territory for Bollywood, but that is long past. The market saw a prolonged decline but has made a comeback recently. The UK tends to have the best legs for Bollywood films among overseas territories. So, even though it currently trails behind the US and UAE in the total gross, by the end of the run, it could emerge on top, which will be an amazing feat.

This is not to understate other territories, all of which are doing superbly as well. Australia, for instance, is close to AUD 1 million with a massive AUD 470K 2nd weekend, despite fighting capacity constraints. The Middle East is seeing holds unheard of. In fact, a small market like Thailand has grossed USD 40K, only short of Pathaan and Jawan in recent times.

Saiyaara has impressed both with its opening and the strong trajectory that followed. It is expected to cross the USD 10 million mark overseas by Tuesday. The film is well-positioned to reach USD 15 million and could even exceed USD 20 million, depending on how it holds in the coming weeks. The first indication of which should come with the Monday hold.

