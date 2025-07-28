Will Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit begin shoot in September? Here’s what we know

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been making the buzz for quite some time. While the shoot of the much-awaited venture is yet to begin, many speculated it to start in September this year, but that may not happen.

Prabhas starrer Spirit to delay shoot yet again?

According to a report by Gulte, Prabhas starrer Spirit was initially expected to go on floors from September 2025. As Sandeep Reddy Vanga does not want the Rebel Star to be associated with other projects during the time of the shoot, he apparently wanted the actor to wrap up his other work first.

However, Prabhas’ period drama, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is unlikely to be wrapped up by September this year. Moreover, the Baahubali star also has pending works in The Raja Saab, reportedly 3 songs and an action sequence.

If Sandeep Reddy Vanga sticks to his original plan of uninterrupted shooting dates with any other projects, it is more likely that Spirit will not begin work from September. Although, as of now, this is a report and an official confirmation by the makers hasn’t been made.

About Spirit

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is an upcoming cop action drama, marking Sandeep Reddy Vanga's subsequent venture after Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The film is rumored to feature the Saaho star as an angry young officer who is hellbent on ousting an underworld syndicate. Initially, the movie was expected to have Deepika Padukone as the female lead, but due to failure in negotiations, the makers opted to cast Bollywood diva Triptii Dimri, marking her first venture in South Indian cinema.

Prabhas’ next

Prabhas is soon set to hit the big screens with his film, The Raja Saab. The horror comedy movie features the tale of a carefree young man who is planning to make a fortune by flipping an ancestral mansion. However, things go south when he encounters a spirit that resides within those doors.

The movie is slated to release on December 5, 2025, with actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and many more in key roles.

