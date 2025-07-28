BLACKPINK performs OT4 Like JENNIE version in NYC, Zayn Malik attends with Khai, Jisoo drops F bomb and more

The BLACKPINK tour seems to be the hottest place in town! As a part of their DEADLINE world tour, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took to New York City on July 27. Another sold out venue at the Citi Field Stadium with a capacity of about 42000 seats, the girls closed out their second night with a bang. Among the audience were none other than former One Direction member Zayn Malik with his and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, having the time of their lives. Another highlight from the event included the girls performing a full-group version of Jennie’s solo track in the true essence of the song, earning wild cheers from the crowd.

BLACKPINK takes over New York City

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have continued the tradition of performing their solo songs as a team, one by one. During their stop in New York, the members challenged Like JENNER, the track from the Solo hitmaker, which became a viral tune following her performance at Coachella 2025. Towards the end of their concert, the four girls donned classic Jennie-style black sunglasses and sang along alongside the original singer. Jisoo dropped a surprise F-bomb while imitating the younger member as she said, “Come on, it’s gonna be f-cking hard”, making everyone burst into giggles.

Zayn Malik attended day 2 of the Citi Field concert with his almost-five-year-old daughter Khai and shared a photo of his time thanking BLACKPINK for their invite. Member Rosé has expressed her wish to collaborate with the One Direction singer in the past. Previously, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended day 1 of the tour and sang along to their daughter Malti Marie’s favorite track APT.

The girls are all set to take on Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bulacan, and Singapore this year. After a break in December, they will reconvene for 2 stops in Tokyo and Hong Kong in January 2026, bringing an end to their highly anticipated tour.

