Box Office: Su from So has superb opening weekend in Kannada, Shaneel Gautham’s horror comedy collects Rs 7 crore, hits capacity on Sunday

Directed by JP Thuminad, Su from So is the latest addition to the box office race. Released on July 25, 2025, the Kannada horror comedy features Thuminad along with Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Thuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas. The film had a superb trend in the opening weekend in Karnataka. Let's look at what the first three days of Su from So looked like.

Su from So collects Rs 3.5 crore on Sunday

Produced under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films, Su from So has witnessed a phenomenal trend in the opening weekend. The Shaneel Gautham starrer opened at Rs 1 crore on Friday. It then recorded Rs 2.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.5 crore on Sunday. This is to note that the Kannada release showed a 250 percent jump yesterday from what it earned on its debut day.

JP Thuminad's directorial has earned Rs 7 crore in the first weekend at the Karnataka box office.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 2.5 crore Day 3 Rs 3.5 crore Total Rs 7 crore

Su from So to emerge successful at the Karnataka box office

Backed by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B Shetty, Su from So is likely to become a big winner for Kannada film industry. The recently released movie has shown early signs of breaking out. The horror comedy has received positive reception among critics and the audience.

The opening weekend witnessed a rise in showcasing as well. On Sunday, it recorded 100 percent occupancy, with every single show in Karnataka putting up a full house. This is unprecedented, and it shows the demand the Kannada release has from the audience. The business on Sunday could have been higher with more capacity. However, the film was hit by occupancy issues.

It is safe to say that horror comedy is turning out to be the safest genre across industries.

Su From So in theaters

Su From So is running in theaters near you. You can book the tickets for Shaneel Gautham's horror comedy movie online. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

