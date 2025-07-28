Not Dhanush but Ranbir Kapoor was Aanand L Rai’s 1st choice opposite Sonam Kapoor for Raanjhana because…

Raanjhana, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, is one of the iconic love sagas to have ever come out of Bollywood. The story touched the hearts of everyone, and it still continues to be one of his most loved films. But, can you imagine someone else playing Kundan? No right! But, in an earlier interview, the director had revealed that his first choice was Ranbir Kapoor, whom he felt would be perfect.

Why did Aanand L Rai want to cast Ranbir Kapoor in Raanjhana?

Talking to Bollywood Hungama in an old interview, Aanand L Rai opened up about making Raanjhana. The director said that he had just tasted success with Tanu Weds Manu 2, and if he had more faith in himself, then he would have made its sequel. But he felt that a story like Raanjhana needs to be told, and that is why he opted for this film.

Speaking about the casting in the film, Aanand confirmed that he had first approached Ranbir Kapoor for the role. He recalled, "An actor who keeps himself simple and lets himself blend into the crowd, which is a difficult thing, I believe, is Ranbir Kapoor, but he was not available at that time, and as we were searching for such an actor, we found Dhanush."

We are sure that fans cannot imagine Ranbir playing Kundan, as Dhanush literally made us all believe that he was Kundan, and this role was written for him. But, had the Kapoor lad agreed to this role, then it would have been Sonam and Tamasha stars’ second film together after their debut Saawariya.

About Tere Ishk Mein

For all the fans of Raanjana, Aanad L Rai is all set to bring yet another love story along with Dhanush. The film titled Tere Ishk Mein has already created a lot of hype after its teaser release, and it stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein is coming from the world of Raanjhanaa, a 2013-released cult movie, which has a separate fan base. Himanshu Sharma has written the script while Aanand L Rai directed it. The movie is expected to have a soulful music library as AR Rahman has composed its songs, while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. The romantic-action drama is slated to hit the cinemas on November 28, 2025.

