Sanjay Dutt admits receiving Rs 72 crore property from a 62-year-old fan before she passed away, here's what he did

Sanjay Dutt, who has been contributing to the Indian cinema for several decades, enjoys a massive fan following for his strong on-screen presence and acting prowess. The celebrated actor once received an inheritance worth a whopping Rs 72 crore from a devoted fan. Years later, Dutt has finally admitted that it was indeed true. So, did he keep it? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt confirms he returned the Rs 72 crore property to her family members

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Sanjay Dutt was asked about the incident where a female fan left him a Rs 72 crore property before she passed away.

The Khalnayak actor confirmed the unbelievable moment by saying that he returned the inheritance to her kin. “I gave it back to her family,” the Housefull 5 actor said.

When Sanjay Dutt’s female fan asked her bank to transfer her wealth to him

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt’s late fan Nisha Patil was battling a terminal illness and made the actor an heir to her property. The incident grabbed headlines back in 2018. Patil, the 62-year-old homemaker from Mumbai, had instructed her bank to hand over all of her assets to Dutt.

His gesture of returning the property worth crores to her family has won our hearts.

Sanjay Dutt's personal life and work front

Advertisement

Born to late veterans Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt made his debut with Rocky in 1981. He is married to actress Maanayata Dutt. They have twin kids, a son and a daughter. The actor has a biopic based on his life, titled Sanju (2018), which starred Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead.

On the work front, Dutt was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-led comedy caper, Housefull 5. He is now gearing up for three movies this year. The 65-year-old actor will be seen in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar. He also has Telugu movies, Akhanda 2 and The RajaSaab, in the pipeline.

Sanjay Dutt is best known for movies like Rocky, Vaastav: The Reality, Khalnayak, Daud, Saajan, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., KGF Chapter 2, Shootout at Lokhandwala, All The Best: Fun Begins, and many more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma join hands for Sohail Khan’s next; Pre production begins