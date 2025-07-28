The Fantastic Four scores USD 218 million weekend at the worldwide box office, Marvel Superhero saga stays below Superman

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in cinemas globally on July 25, 2025. The American superhero flick stars Pedro Pascal along with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner. It has crossed USD 200 million, however, it is below expectations across the markets.

The Fantastic Four earns USD 118 million in the US, USD 218 million worldwide

The Fantastic Four, which is backed under the banner of Marvel Studios, has completed three days of its worldwide release. The Pedro Pascal starrer earned USD 118 million in the United States and entered the USD 100 million club in the international markets.

The worldwide cume collection of Matt Shakman’s latest directorial stands at USD 218 million so far.

Particulars Gross Collections United States USD 118 million International USD 100 million Worldwide USD 218 million

The Fantastic Four performs below expectations worldwide

The Fantastic Four: First Steps have performed lower than its expectations globally, primarily in the international markets. As per its pre-release estimates, the Marvel Studios production was projected to touch USD 250 million in its opening weekend worldwide.

The 3-day business of Fantastic Four is lower than Superman at the worldwide box office, with major difference coming in from the international markets. For those unaware, Superman had collected USD 220 million globally in its weekend.

Pedro Pascal's movie serves as the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. It is also the 37th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Fantastic Four has been locking horns with three movies, Superman, F1: The Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth at the worldwide box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.